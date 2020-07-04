Mother and daughter duo aid crash victims

Nebraska News
Posted: / Updated:
Accident

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Two family members on their way to a recent wedding in central Nebraska stopped at a two-vehicle accident to help the victims before making it to the nuptials with minutes to spare.

Mother of the bride, Jodi Damrow said rendering aid in a long gown wasn’t anything special.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that she’s a veteran emergency room nurse in Holdrege, Nebraska, a community about about 190 miles southwest of Omaha.

Another daughter, Sadie Johnson, is a physician’s assistant, and she also stopped to help.

She then rushed home to get three young children ready and served as matron of honor at the wedding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story