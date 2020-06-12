Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 16,513 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 198 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus at 216.

The DHHS reports that 9,610 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 157 active hospitalizations with 1,067 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 134,536 people have been tested and 117,864 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by John Hopkins.