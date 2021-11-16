More than 30 lbs of meth found during stop on I-80

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Arizona man during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 after they more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

At 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, a trooper became suspicious of passengers during a traffic stop, according to the release.

Officials searched the vehicle and found 33 pounds of meth in a duffle bag in the trunk of the car. It was determined that the meth belonged to the passenger, Jared Cain, 39.

Cain was booked for possession, intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Cain was taken into the custody of Hamilton County Jail and the driver was released.