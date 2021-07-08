More than 200 pounds of marijuana found during Nebraska traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was arrested Wednesday after more than 260 pounds of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Ford Transit van for driving on the shoulder of I-80 in Dawson County Wednesday morning.

During the stop, an NSP K9 detected the smell of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. Upon inspection, troopers located 262 pounds of marijuana contained in large boxes.

David Henandez Fuentes, 24, of Ceres, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

Fuentes is currently being held in the Dawson County Jail.