More than 10 pounds of meth were found on I-80 traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested two people and seized more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The driver, Hector Diaz Perez, 23, of Marina, California, and the passenger, Abel Perez Valdivia, 35, of Salinas, California, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, a trooper saw a Chevrolet pickup heading east driving on the shoulder near Exit 279 to Minden.

An NSP trooper allegedly noticed secret activity during the traffic stop and performed a search of the vehicle.

Authorities said the search revealed ten packages of methamphetamine hidden behind the driver’s side of the dashboard that weighted to be a total of around 11 pounds.

Perez and Valdivia are being held in the Buffalo County Jail.

