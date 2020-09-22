More Nebraska prison staffers test positive for coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials have announced that five more staffers in the Nebraska Department of Corrections recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release Sunday that four of those testing positive work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. The fifth works at the Diagnostic Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Officials say all five are self-isolating at home.

News of the new cases in the state’s prisons come as numbers from state health officials show 442 people have died and more than 41,000 have tested positive for the virus.

