More Nebraska prison staffers test positive for coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — More state corrections employees have tested positive for the coronavirus as the number of cases in the state prison system continues to grow.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in news releases this week that an employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and another at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York have tested positive for COVID-19.

With the new cases, a total of 162 state prison workers have now tested positive for the virus.

The agency says on its website that at least 231 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday.

One inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has died.

