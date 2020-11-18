More Nebraska cities approve mask mandates to limit virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More Nebraska cities are passing mask mandates as the number of virus cases continues to surge across the state, but Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to reject the idea of a statewide mask mandate.
Kearney and Beatrice passed mask requirements Tuesday to join Lincoln and Omaha as Nebraska cities that require citizens to wear masks. Several other cities, including Grand Island and Hastings, are also considering mask rules.
Nebraska continues to have the sixth-highest rate of new cases in the country.
Over the past week, one out of every 120 people in the state has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
