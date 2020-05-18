More COVID-19 cases confirmed at Omaha nursing home

A staff member walks Friday, May 15, 2020, on the grounds of the Life Care Center nursing and rehabilitation facility in Elkhorn, a suburb of Omaha, Neb., where a large number of staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say more cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed at a western Omaha nursing home that reported scores of cases last week.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that two more residents and five more staff members of Life Care Center of Elkhorn have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases were reported Sunday.

Last week, officials reported that 68 cases of the virus had been confirmed among residents and staff at the nursing facility in Omaha’s Elkhorn community.

The state’s online coronavirus tracker showed no new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, but 128 new cases were confirmed across the state.