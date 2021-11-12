Mistrial declared for ex-trooper who hit motorist with rifle

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal court jury has been unable to agree on whether a former Nebraska state trooper violated a motorist’s civil rights by hitting them in the head with the butt of a rifle.

A federal judge declared a mistrial Thursday in Lindsey Bixby’s case after the jury’s forewoman said it had deadlocked following 2 1/2 days of deliberations.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that she said 10 jurors voted to find Bixby not guilty and two voted to find him guilty.

Video recorded after a March 2016 high-speed chase in western Nebraska showed Bixby hitting a Colorado man in the head with the trooper’s AR 15.