Mistrial declared for ex-trooper who hit motorist with rifle

Nebraska News
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal court jury has been unable to agree on whether a former Nebraska state trooper violated a motorist’s civil rights by hitting them in the head with the butt of a rifle.

A federal judge declared a mistrial Thursday in Lindsey Bixby’s case after the jury’s forewoman said it had deadlocked following 2 1/2 days of deliberations.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that she said 10 jurors voted to find Bixby not guilty and two voted to find him guilty.

Video recorded after a March 2016 high-speed chase in western Nebraska showed Bixby hitting a Colorado man in the head with the trooper’s AR 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News