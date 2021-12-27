OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in suburban Kansas City has been arrested in Omaha.

Police have said the child died after a gun the 2-year-old was handling discharged Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri.

The man fled after police went to the home to confront him about the incident because they were initially told that the child was wounded by a bullet from a drive-by shooting.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the 23-year-old Missouri man got a ride to Nebraska and made arrangements to meet someone at a restaurant in Omaha Friday. But authorities were tipped off about the meeting, so officers were waiting for the man when he arrived.