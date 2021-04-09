Mississippi man pleads to charge in motorcyclist’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A truck driver from Mississippi has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the traffic death last year of a motorcyclist in southwest Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 45-year-old George Sansing, of Belden, Mississippi, entered the plea Thursday in Douglas County Court.

While Sansing doesn’t admit guilt with the no contest plea, he does acknowledge that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him in the August 24 death of 24-year-old Bryan Wright, of Omaha.

Investigators say Sansing ran a red light, leading Wright’s motorcycle to crash into the side of Sansing’s trailer.

Wright died a short time later at a hospital. Sansing faces up to a year in jail when he’s sentenced.