Missing Nebraska inmate arrested at Lincoln restaurant

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has been arrested at a restaurant in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Viet Tran was taken to the prison system’s Diagnostic and Evaluation Center after his arrest Monday night.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Tran has served about eight years of a 13- to 26-year sentence for multiple convictions in Lancaster County, including theft by deception and disturbing the peace.

