Missing Michigan kids found with parents in Nebraska

YORK, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska authorities say state troopers found two children reported missing by Michigan authorities and took their mother into custody.

The two children, a boy, age 7, and a girl, age 9, had been traveling with their parents in their pickup truck.

It was spotted Tuesday afternoon at a gas station in York.

The children were turned over to Nebraska authorities for a return to Michigan.

Their mother, Rebecca Dunkelberger, was arrested on a Michigan warrant alleging a probation violation and allegations about violation of a custody order.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

Her husband, Dennis Dunkelberger, was released.