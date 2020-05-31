Minorities appear to be hardest-hit by coronavirus in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A top state health administrator says the coronavirus pandemic appears to be taking a disproportionate toll on Nebraska’s Hispanic, Asian and black residents.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith says data compiled so far is startling and state officials need to do more to address the problem.

Nebraska has 13,905 confirmed virus cases.

Among the 9,630 infected people whose races are known, Smith says 2,430 were minorities, as of May 29.

About 40% of the residents who have been hospitalized with the virus identify as Hispanic, even though that group represents just 11% of the state’s overall population.

Nebraska is more than 87% white.