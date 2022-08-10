SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are on scene at a semi vs. house crash in Sturgis.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Dickson Drive early Wednesday morning. The 2020 Volvo semi-truck and tractor was travelling east on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway near mile marker 32, entering the ditch and travelling through a chain-link fence. The semi then entered private property, going through the yard and crashing into the home on the property.

The 68-year-old semi-truck driver and 63-year-old passenger of the semi-truck have been extracted from the vehicle and are now being treated for minor injuries at a Sturgis hospital. The driver was wearing a seatbelt but the passenger was not.

Charges are pending against the semi-truck driver.

The 74-year-old homeowner was not injured.

Efforts are now underway to stabilize the house and remove the semi. Authorities ask that people avoid that area.