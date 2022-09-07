BUTTE, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska sheriff’s office arrested a minor who sent threatening statements to students.

According to a post on the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Chuck Wrede was made aware of threatening statements being made towards students in the Boyd County School District Monday evening. After talking with parents, students, and administration, the sheriff’s office determined the threat had merit.

The post stated that Sheriff Wrede and Chief Deputy Doyle with the help of the school administration and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) devised a plan to catch the student that was making the threats.

The student was detained off school grounds and taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

The name of the student is not being released and investigation is ongoing.