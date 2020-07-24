Minivan crashes into the side of Nebraska weigh station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A crash that involved a minivan crashing into the westbound I-80 weigh station near Waverly, Nebraska is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

Officials said around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, a minivan crashed into and entered the west side of a weigh station building. The building serves as an office and workspace for troopers in the Carrier Enforcement Division.



Photos courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

At the time of the crash, the weigh station was closed, and no one was inside of the building.

The driver was the only occupant of the minivan, and they were taken to Bryan Health Center West Campus in Lincoln. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The NSP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

