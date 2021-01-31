Military labs work to ID remains from Korean War

FILE – This Feb. 2, 2020, file photo provided by the Department of Defense shows empty lodging facilities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Pentagon is already helping combat the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and is considering ways to do more. But the military faces limits. Its health care system is geared more toward handling combat casualties than infectious diseases. And there are logistical and legal concerns about expanding the military’s role in civilian affairs, such as tasking it with enforcing quarantines. Defense officials also want to be careful not to do anything to weaken its ability to defend the nation. (Todd Holly/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seventy U.S. soldiers who died in the Korean War have been identified out of a group of remains North Korean authorities released in 2018.

The identifications were made with DNA by experts at a lab at Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base and another lab in Hawaii.

The effort is part of the U.S. Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Korea Project that is cataloging and identifying bones from the Korean War and returning them to families.

Experts believe the 55 cases North Korea released in 2018 contained remains from at least 250 people. About 170 of those are Americans while the rest are from other countries.