OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four Midwestern universities have formed a space-oriented academic and research alliance aimed at luring the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that University of Nebraska President Ted Carter says the partnership with the University of North Dakota, Kansas State University and Purdue would develop new degree programs and research initiatives.
Offutt is among the six finalists to become the headquarters.
Other finalists are Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama and the former Kelly Air Force Base in Texas.
Latest Stories
- Midwestern universities form alliance to lure Space Command
- Justice Dept. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing
- Contractor accused of paying homeless man to help commit theft of $14,000
- AG Barr says ‘no reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
- CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions