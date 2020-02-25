Michigan man imprisoned in Nebraska for woman’s crash death

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) – A Michigan man has been sentenced to 14-20 years in a Nebraska prison for the crash death of a 71-year-old woman.
Sarpy County District Court records say Abram Sollman was sentenced Monday in Papillion.
He’d been convicted in December of vehicular homicide while driving drunk, drunken driving and reckless driving.
Sollman, of Dowagiac, Michigan, was arrested after the February 1, 2019, crash that killed Cassandra Clausen, who lived in Gretna.
An investigation showed Sollman was speeding and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal driving limit.
