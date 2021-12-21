NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Police Division has introduced their newest police officer, K-9 Kane.

Kane is a Malinois who came from the Netherlands with basic police training from his home country as indicated by the release. He is partnered with officer Fryer, who had expressed interest in the multi-year assignment. The release said Fryer was chosen for the commitment to maintain consistency and proficiency.

According to the release, the Norfolk Police’s most recent K-9 retired in December 2019 and was re-homed with a military veteran located outside of the state. Due to COVID-19, they were unable to fill the K-9’s open position.

The release indicated the community donated to assist the purchasing cost of Kane, including Lou’s Thrift-Way Market, Renegade Western Store, A to Z Vac N Sew, Ron KcKeever, Norfolk Noon Rotary Club, and many other citizens of Norfolk.

The Norfolk police expressed gratitude for assisting them in retrieving Kane on short notice, according to the release.

Kane and officer Fryer attended training together at the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 training center in Grand Island, Neb. After 14 weeks of training, they were certified in drug detection, evidence recovery, tracking, suspect apprehension, and handler protection. They went into service on December 13 after returning from their completed training.

The release indicated the Norfolk Police Division is impressed with Kane’s disposition and abilities and is excited to have the program operational again. They intend to make his services available to other law enforcement agencies in the area if they need him.

The division also reminded that anyone who comes across Kane and Officer Fryer should not approach them without supervision and approval. Kane is not a pet but a working police dog, as indicated by the release.