Medical marijuana OK’d for Nebraska ballot, lawsuit expected

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters will get the chance to decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in November, although that by the secretary of state decision is certain to face an immediate court challenge.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen says activists collected enough valid petition signatures to qualify the measure for the general-election ballot.

Evnen, a Republican, rejected a request by marijuana opponents to block the measure, as he did this week with a proposal to allow casino gambling.

Evnen says opponents raised several valid points about problems with the ballot measure’s language, but he ultimately concluded that it met all the legal requirements necessary to go before voters.

Latest Stories