Medicaid benefits for Nebraskans being put on hold

(KCAU) – Some Nebraska Medicaid expansion benefits which include vision, dental, and over-the-counter medications are being put on hold.

State officials said their plans to offer benefits starting on April 1 have been put on hold after federal officials tasked with reviewing them raised concerns.

Officials under Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) had planned to require recipients meet “wellness and personal responsibility” goals to qualify for those benefits.

Officials said the Biden Administration objects to the plan and isn’t likely to approve it in time for the rollout.