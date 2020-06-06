Meat processors can apply for Nebraska Hunters Helping the Hungry program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Meat processors may now apply for Hunters Helping the Hungry program.

Meat processors have until July 1 to apply for the program, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The program pays participating processors to accept deer donated by hunters.

The ground venison produced is then picked up by charitable organizations and donated to Nebraskans in need.

The application form and program guidelines can be found by clicking here and scrolling to the Participating Processors section.

Processors can apply to participate in any or all of the Nebraska 2020-2021 deer hunting seasons.

For more information contact Teresa Lombard at 402-471-4530 or emailing her at teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.

