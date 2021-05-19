Mask mandates to end soon in Nebraska’s largest cities

A woman with a face mask carries boxes of doughnuts in downtown Omaha, Neb., Friday, July 31, 2020. Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said she won’t issue an order requiring people in the county and Omaha to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite a unanimous vote by the county’s health board to do so. The rejection of the health board’s mandate came after Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state attorney general’s office contacted local authorities to insist that such a requirement would violate state law. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mask mandates are expiring in several of the state’s largest cities as more people continue to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Lincoln’s mask mandate will expire at the end of Thursday, Omaha’s will disappear at the end of next Tuesday and in the Omaha suburbs, Ralston ended its mandate earlier this week.

The state has seen infection rates come down as vaccinations have become ore widely available.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 198.71 new cases per day on May 3 to 100.14 new cases per day on Monday.