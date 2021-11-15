Marine killed in Afghanistan attack honored at Lancer’s game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Marine from Nebraska who was killed in Afghanistan in a suicide bombing earlier this year was honored during the Omaha Lancers’ Military Appreciation Night.

WOWT reports that the family of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page was on hand Friday night to drop the puck for the start of the Lancers game against the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Page was an avid hockey fan who played throughout his childhood and was a member of the 2016 state champion Westside Warriors hockey team.

Page, of Omaha, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in the bombing at the Kabul airport, which also killed at least 169 Afghans.