Marine from Nebraska killed in Afghanistan attack

(KCAU) — A man from Omaha was one of the victims in a deadly attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23 was killed in Afghanistan. He was a Corporal in the U.S Marine Corps. He joined after graduating from Millard South High School, according to his family.

You can read the statement from Page’s family here.

Our beloved son, Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, was killed in Afghanistan yesterday. Daegan joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Millard South High School. He loved the brotherhood of the Marines and was proud to serve as a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Daegan’s girlfriend Jessica, his mom, dad, step-mom, step-dad, 4 siblings, and grandparents are all mourning the loss of a great son, grandson, and brother. Daegan was raised in Red Oak, Iowa and the Omaha metro area and was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed playing hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club and was a diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors with his dad, as well as being out on the water. He was also an animal lover with a soft spot in his heart for dogs. Daegan always looked forward to coming home and hanging out with his family and many buddies in Nebraska. To his younger siblings, he was their favorite jungle gym and to his friends, he was a genuinely happy guy that you could always count on. After finishing his enlistment, Daegan planned to come home and go to a local trade school, possibly to become a lineman. Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart. Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan. Statement from the Page family

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following the news.

“Our hearts are breaking right now for the military families who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack in Kabul yesterday,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraska will long remember Corporal Page’s heroic service to his country, and we mourn his passing. Susanne and I encourage Nebraskans to keep Daegan’s family in their prayers in the coming days and weeks.” Gov. Pete Ricketts

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.