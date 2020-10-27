Many in Nebraska, Iowa see significant snowfall over weekend

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Many residents in Nebraska and Iowa are breaking out the shovels and snow blowers following a significant snowfall — including some record snow — over the weekend. The National Weather Service says Norfolk in northeastern Nebraska set a record for snowfall Sunday with 4 inches.

That topped the previous Oct. 25 record of 2.7 inches set in 1997. In Sioux City, Iowa, about 4 inches of snow fell, breaking the previous record for the day of 0.7 inches more than a century ago in 1918.

The service says higher totals were seen in other communities Sunday, including 8 inches recorded in Valentine, Bassett and Anselmo in northern Nebraska.

Ocheyendan in northern Iowa saw more than 6 inches and Yankton in eastern South Dakota received 6 inches also.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories