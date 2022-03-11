OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who fired several shots at an Omaha grocery in what his attorney said was his plan to die at the hands of police has been sentenced to decades in prison.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 23-year-old Jacob Muhle was sentenced Thursday to between 42 and 64 years and must serve more than 26 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Police say Muhle fired shots into two occupied vehicles in a Hy-Vee grocery parking lot on March 17, 2020, then walked into the store’s pharmacy and fired another shot before a man tackled him and an off-duty police officer wrestled his gun away.

No one was hit by the gunfire.