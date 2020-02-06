Man takes plea deal in Nebraska crash deaths of 4 Iowans

Nebraska News

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) – A Kansas man charged with the Nebraska collision deaths of four Iowa motorcyclists has taken a plea deal.

Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, of Liberal, Kansas, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ogallala, Nebraska, to reckless and willful vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped three more counts and two other charges in return for his pleas. His sentencing is scheduled for April 3.

Prosecutors have said Cisneros-Hernandez’s vehicle hit two motorcycles carrying two people each on July 1, 2017, near Ogallala. Two of them were Sheila and James Matheny, from Bedford, Iowa. The other motorcyclists were Michal and Jerolyn Weese, who lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

