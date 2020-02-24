Man suspected of setting fire that destroyed historic church in Nebraska

Nebraska News
Posted: / Updated:

SHELTON, Neb. (AP) — A 39-year-old man is suspected of setting a fire that destroyed a historic church near the south-central Nebraska city of Shelton.

The man was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of arson. Buffalo County Court records don’t yet show that he’s been formally charged. Jail records show he remained in custody Monday.

The fire at Zion Lutheran Church was reported just after 7 a.m. on Dec. 11. Firefighters who arrived minutes later found the structure engulfed in flames.

The church was built in 1912 about 10 miles northwest of Shelton. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.