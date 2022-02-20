GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a stabbing death earlier this week at a Grand Island apartment complex, following a 90-minute standoff in a neighboring town.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Grand Island police say 34-year-old Donald Anthony, of Grand Island, was arrested Thursday evening at a home in St. Paul, where he had barricaded himself and was later found by patrol SWAT team members hiding in the attic.

Police say Anthony was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons counts in the Tuesday stabbing death of 30-year-old Abdullahi Farah.