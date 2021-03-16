Man suspected in shooting of Omaha officer held on $10M bail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man arrested in the shooting of an Omaha police officer last week during a shoplifting investigation has been ordered held on $10 million bail.

Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr. would have to post 10% of the bail, or $1 million, to be released from jail pending the outcome of the charges against him.

Jenkins is charged with first-degree assault of a police officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and driving a vehicle to avoid arrest.

Prosecutors say he shot Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck four times, hitting the officer in the face and head.

The officer remains hospitalized in stable condition, but suffered nerve damage in the shooting and faces a long recovery, including surgery.