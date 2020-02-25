Man shot, killed in central Nebraska standoff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A man has died after being shot by a Nebraska State trooper during a standoff Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release that troopers in western Nebraska were called to help the Custer County Sheriff’s Office with a standoff situation Monday at 6:16 a.m. The situation started as a report of a suicidal party. The standoff was taking place at a residence in northeast Custer County on Dunning Road, north of Arnold.

Authorities said that earlier in the day, the suspect, Print Zutavern, 28, threatened his dad with a gun, killed multiple animals, and then threatened officers.

Negotiators spoke with Zutavern throughout the day. Meanwhile, a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a weapon to commit a felony, two counts of terroristic threats, and two counts of intentional cruelty to an animal.

Around 6:11 p.m., they said Zutavern tried to leave by driving a UTV, but was then blocked by troopers. The troopers told Zutavern to put his hands up. The release said that Zutavern ignored the commands, exited the UTV and moved towards a trooper, refusing to remove his hand from his pocket. The trooper fired his duty weapon and hit Zutavern.

Troopers and emergency medical technicians began life-saving efforts immediately. Zutavern was transported to Great Plains Hospital in North Platte where he later died.

Authorities said they recovered a shotgun from the UTV.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

In accordance with Nebraska State Patrol policy, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review. The Custer County Attorney has directed an investigation, which is ongoing. Nebraska law requires a grand jury to convene for any in-custody death.