BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief said a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died.
Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang told radio station KWBE that Bradley Allen, 35, died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting.
Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times.
Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.
The officer said Allen yelled that he had a gun, then reached into his waistband leading the officer to shoot Allen several times.
Police had said Monday that Allen was in critical but stable condition following surgery.