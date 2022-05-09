BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief said a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang told radio station KWBE that Bradley Allen, 35, died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting.

Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times.

Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.

The officer said Allen yelled that he had a gun, then reached into his waistband leading the officer to shoot Allen several times.

Police had said Monday that Allen was in critical but stable condition following surgery.