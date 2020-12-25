Man shoots himself after being pulled over by Nebraska trooper

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is investigating an incident that occurred in Grand Island Thursday evening, in which a subject committed suicide while a trooper was attempting a traffic stop.

According to a release, around 6:08 p.m. Thursday evening, NSP received a report of a reckless driver in Hamilton County. The reporting party was able to direct NSP to the vehicle’s location as it entered Grand Island. A trooper located the vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, near Highway 34 and Stuhr Road.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and proceeded westbound on Highway 34 before turning northbound on South Locust Street. Speeds remained normal as the trooper continued in pursuit of the vehicle, which eventually entering the Fonner Park parking lot from the north. The vehicle came to a stop at the parking lot exit onto East Stolley Park Road.

The subject got out of his vehicle. The trooper remained at his vehicle and gave verbal commands to the driver. The driver of the pickup then re-entered the vehicle, retrieved a handgun, exited the vehicle again, and shot himself.

Two officers from the Grand Island Police Department arrived on scene less than one minute later. The three law enforcement officers approached the subject and attempted providing medical aid. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The subject’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No law enforcement officer fired a weapon during the incident and no law enforcement officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.