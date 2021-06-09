Man sentenced to death for murder of Sydney Loofe

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A man who admitted to killing and dismembering a Nebraska hardware store clerk in 2017 has been sentenced to death.

Aubrey Trail was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the 2017 killing of Sydney Loofe.

A three-judge panel sentenced Trail on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, planned to kill someone before Boswell met the 24-year-old Loofe on the dating app Tinder and lured her to them.

Loofe’s body parts were found in garbage bags, cut into 14 pieces and left in ditches along country roads in rural Clay County, Nebraska.