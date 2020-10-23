Nebraska man sentenced to 6 years for secretly recording video chats

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 24-year-old Waverly man who secretly recorded explicit video chats with minors has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Rooslun Logvinenko also distributed images from the recordings of his video chats.

A federal judge on Thursday gave Logvinenko 90 days to turn himself in to the prison. Investigators seized 150 videos and 500 images of child pornography at Logvinenko’s parents’ home in April 2019.

Four of the videos involved an 11-year-old Pennsylvania girl.

He later pleaded guilty to trafficking child pornography.

