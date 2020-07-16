Man sentenced in death of Nebraska college student

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 71 years to life in prison in the death of a Nebraska college student whose body has never been found.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that relatives of Tyler Thomas hugged and cried after 38-year-old Joshua Keadle was sentenced for second-degree murder in the killing.
Thomas was 19 when she disappeared in December 2010 after she left a party near Peru State College in southeastern Nebraska, where Keadle also was a student.
The case went cold before it was reopened in 2016. The sentencing hearing had been delayed because of COVID-19 concerns.
