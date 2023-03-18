OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A New Jersey man was federally sentenced to 2 years in prison for illegally using someone else’s credit card in a purchase from a Nebraska business.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kyle A. Halsey, 33, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, used a credit card that belonged to another person to purchase a skid loader and bucket from Nebraska and had the equipment delivered to New Jersey. The transaction total was $46,230.87

New Jersey police recovered the skid loader in March 2022, while Halsey was in the process of selling it.

Halsey was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months in prison for illegal transaction with an access device. After his release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. Halsey was also ordered to pay $2,544.24 in restitution. He was sentenced without parole.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ho-Ho-Kus and Paramus Police Departments in New Jersey.