BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to killing two workers and injuring two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall.

The Sarpy County attorney says Roberto Silva Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to all charges related to the Nov. 21, 2021, shooting at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

The plea means Silva’s case won’t go to trial but Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov says he still plans to seek the death penalty.

Silva faced two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and arson.

He was accused of setting fire to a U-Haul truck that he had driven to the Sonic Drive-in and then shooting into the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found the U-Haul ablaze and four victims in the business.