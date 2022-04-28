OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of being drunk when he crashed into an SUV, killing its driver, has pleaded guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 24-year-old Ulises Pantoja entered the plea Tuesday in Sarpy County District Court and faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Investigators say Pantoja was excessively speeding and drunk when he ran through a stop sign the night of Nov. 24.

Officials say he hit the SUV driven by 37-year-old Candice McDowell, an Omaha mother of four who was driving home from work.