Man ordered to stand trial in September killing in Omaha near mall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial on first-degree murder for allegedly opening fire on two teenagers in Omaha, killing one of them.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that in addition to the murder charge, J’Maun Haynie of Papillion is charged with second-degree assault and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Homicide Detective Jordan Brandt testified at Monday’s hearing that Franco Vasquez was shot three times and was found dead on Sept. 12 inside a car.

The other victim had been shot once through her back but survived. Both shooting victims were 18. Police believe the shooting was part of an attempt to steal marijuana.