Man not guilty by reason of insanity in Holdrege killings

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Holdrege man not responsible by reason of insanity for a 2019 triple shooting that killed two men and seriously injuring another.

The Kearney Hub reports that the ruling came in the case of 48-year-old Manuel Gomez, who had a one-day bench trial on Nov. 9 in which Gomez’s lawyers relied on an insanity defense.

Authorities say Gomez shot and killed 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers in February 2019 at the Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege. Prosecutors say he also shot and wounded his attorney at the time, Doyle Morse.

Gomez was found mentally unfit to stand trial in 2019 before being restored to competency and ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder and other counts.