VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed when his vehicle crashed off a state highway in northern Nebraska.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, around 18 miles south-southwest of Valentine, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the northbound vehicle went out of control on Nebraska Highway 97, ran off the pavement and rolled.

The driver’s been identified as 33-year-old Tyler Golden. He lived in North Platte, Nebraska.