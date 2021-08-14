Man killed in crash along road in southwestern Nebraska

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southwestern Nebraska say speed appeared to have been a factor in a crash this week that killed a Sidney man.

The Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Shane Marron, of Sidney, died at the scene of the early Wednesday morning crash on a road near the former headquarters of outdoor outfitter Cabela’s.

Police say Marron was driving a sport utility vehicle at high rate of speed when it went off the road, overcorrected and flipped end-over-end.

Investigators say Marron was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News