LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An 83-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing a Lincoln street nearly seven week ago has died from his injuries.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Russell Boardman, of Lincoln, died last week.

Police say Boardman was in a marked crosswalk as he walked across South Street around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 when he was hit by a car.

Police say the 40-year-old driver of the car was not under the influence or distracted at the time of the crash.

The Journal Star says no citations have been issued in the crash.