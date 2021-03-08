Man held in domestic abuse case found dead in Omaha cell

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man being held on charges in a domestic abuse case in Omaha.

Jail officials say 59-year-old Pah Leh was found unresponsive in his Douglas County Jail cell early Sunday morning and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Leh had been booked into the jail on Thursday and charged with making terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

A police account of the charges say Leh had threatened his wife with a knife.

Authorities have not said how Leh died.

State law requires a grand jury investigation into the death of anyone being held in state custody.