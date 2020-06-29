Man gets probation in Nebraska crash that killed 4 motorcyclists

by: , Kearney Hub

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to four years of probation in a Nebraska crash that killed four Iowa motorcyclists.

The Kearney Hub reports that Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, 24, of Liberal, Kansas, also was ordered Friday to serve 400 hours of community service. He pleaded no contest in February to reckless and willful vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors dropped three more counts and two other charges in return for his pleas.

Prosecutors say his vehicle hit two motorcycles carrying two people each on July 1, 2017, near Ogallala.

